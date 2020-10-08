Japan to Allow Biz People Returning from Abroad to Skip Quarantine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The government is considering exempting Japanese people returning home after ending overseas business trips from two-week quarantine related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, government officials said Wednesday.

The exemption will also apply to foreigners with resident status in Japan who arrive back to the country from business trips abroad, the officials said.

The government plans to make a decision on the move by the end of this month and put it into action soon.

The administration of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is gradually easing the country's restrictions on entries from other nations and regions as it seeks to balance measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection with efforts to reactivate economic and social activities.

The planned easing of the quarantine rule is intended to reduce Japanese companies' burdens and accelerate the reopening of economic activities.

