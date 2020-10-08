Hokkaido Village OKs Petition for Nuclear Waste Site Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Kamoenai, Hokkaido, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Hokkaido village assembly Thursday adopted a petition asking the village to apply for a first-stage survey to choose a host municipality for a planned final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from power plants.

The petition, submitted by a local chamber of commerce, was approved by a majority vote at an extraordinary meeting of the assembly of Kamoenai in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

After that, Kamoenai Mayor Masayuki Takahashi, who had expressed his intention to respect the assembly's decision, said he will announce in the near future his view on whether to apply for the so-called literature survey.

If Kamoenai applies, it will be the country's second municipality to make such an application after the town of Toyo, Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, did so in 2007.

Kamoenai will also be the first municipality to apply for the survey since the government disclosed areas suitable for nuclear waste disposal in its Nationwide Map of Scientific Features for Geological Disposal in 2017.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]