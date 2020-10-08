IOC Bach Reiterates Confidence in Holding Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach reiterated Wednesday his confidence in holding the Tokyo Olympics in summer next year by referring to some sporting events that have been held in Japan with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At a press conference held after an online IOC Executive Board meeting on the day, Bach said, "We're seeing...that during the second wave (of new coronavirus infections) which is obviously under way, you can organize big and complex sport events" with restrictions in place, even though vaccines against the disease have yet to be developed.

Referring to the prospect that vaccines and rapid testing might become available around the beginning of next year, Bach said, "This makes both the organizing committee and the IOC very very confident about the opening ceremony" of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, 2021. The games have been postponed by one year due to the pandemic.

Bach said the IOC is making preparations for the Tokyo Games on the premise of accepting international spectators. At the same time, he said, "What we do not know is whether we can fill the stadium to full capacity or whether there are other measures that would have to be applied."

Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games executive director at the IOC, told the same press conference that he believes the organizers will have "a lot of clarity of what to do from an operational standpoint" by the end of this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]