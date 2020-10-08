BOJ Upgrades Economic Views on 8 of 9 Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan upgraded its economic assessments for eight of the country's nine regions in a quarterly report released Thursday, citing a halt of the coronavirus-triggered downturn.

The eight-region upgrade, the first since October 2013, came after all the nine regions, in the previous July report, were given downgrades for the second straight quarter.

The eight regions included the Kanto-Koshinetsu eastern region, including Tokyo, while the other one was the Shikoku western region.

In the latest report, the central bank said the Kanto-Koshinetsu region's economy "has started to pick up with economic activity resuming gradually, although it has remained in a severe situation," compared with the previous view that the region "has been in an extremely severe situation."

The BOJ kept its assessment unchanged for the Shikoku region, saying that its economy "has continued to be weak."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]