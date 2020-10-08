Japan to Hold Rites for Crown Prince on Nov. 8

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies to proclaim the rise to first in line to the throne of Crown Prince Akishino will take place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Nov. 8.

The decision was made at a meeting of the government's committee on Imperial succession ceremonies, chaired by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The ceremonies, initially scheduled for April 19, had been postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government made the decision as one and a half years are about to pass since Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the throne in May last year and one year since a series of rites related to the enthronement, Suga said at the meeting.

"We'll make thorough preparations while taking steps to prevent infections" so the Rikkoshi-no-Rei ceremonies, the last part of a series of rites linked to the Emperor's enthronement, will take place amid a celebratory mood, Suga said.

