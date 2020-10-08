627 Coronavirus Cases Newly Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--A total of 627 people were newly confirmed as positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Thursday.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 248 new cases, with the figure topping 200 for the first time in five days.

People in their 20s or 30s accounted for 110, or about 40 pct, of the new cases in Tokyo. The daily total also included 34 people aged 65 or older.

The number of seriously ill patients in Tokyo dropped by two from the previous day to 22.

In the western prefecture of Osaka, 49 people were newly found positive, with the cumulative number of coronavirus cases there climbing to 10,999.

