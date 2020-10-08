Tokyo Newly Confirms 248 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 248 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, with the figure topping 200 for the first time in five days, the metropolitan government said.

People in their 30s made up the largest group of new infections in the Japanese capital, at 61, followed by those in their 20s, at 49, those in their 40s, at 42, those in their 50s, at 39, and those in their 60s, at 20.

Elderly people aged 65 or older accounted for 34.

The number of seriously ill patients dropped by two from the previous day to 22.

