Japan Fishing Industry Leader Opposes Radioactive Water Release into Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, or Zengyoren, voiced strong opposition toward releasing into the sea treated water containing radioactive tritium from the disaster-stricken nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture.

"We are absolutely against ocean release" as a way to dispose of tainted water at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 plant, Hiroshi Kishi, head of Zengyoren, said at a government hearing in Tokyo.

Kishi said that fishermen who are operating along the coast of Fukushima have been suffering from problems in the northeastern Japan prefecture caused by the radioactive fallout from the 2011 meltdowns at the plant, such as fishing restrictions, as well as malicious rumors about the safety of farm and marine products there.

If the government chooses to release radioactive water into the sea, a leading option to get rid of accumulating low-level radioactive water at the plant, it will trash all efforts fishermen have so far made to sweep away such rumors and, thus, "will have a devastating impact on the future of Japan's fishing industry," Kishi stressed.

Toshihito Ono, head of the prefecture's fishery product processors association, who joined the hearing via a video call, warned that Fukushima's all processed marine products, including products that use ingredients from other prefectures, will become targets of harmful rumors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]