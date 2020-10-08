Japan Pledges 130 M. Dollars in COVID-19 Vaccine Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Thursday that his country will provide 130 million dollars to help developing countries secure COVID-19 vaccines.

Motegi made the announcement during a ministerial teleconference on universal health coverage, which was also attended by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The 130 million dollars is part of Japan's pledged contribution of 300 million dollars to the Gavi international vaccine alliance.

In his prerecorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly last month, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed to work for the fair distribution, including to developing countries, of COVID-19 drugs and vaccines.

