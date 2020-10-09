Berlin District Orders Removal of Comfort Women Statue

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The central Berlin district of Mitte said Thursday it has revoked its approval for a statue symbolizing the issue of so-called wartime comfort women built there recently.

Mitte also said it has ordered the pro-South Korea civic group that set up the statue to remove it by Wednesday.

It is inappropriate in Germany to treat a politically and historically complicated bilateral conflict, said Stephan von Dassel, chief of the district.

The district said in a statement that it had thought that the statue was intended to protest wartime sexual violence.

But it turned out that the protest only goes to the defunct Japanese military during World War II, causing frustrations in Japan and Berlin, the statement said.

