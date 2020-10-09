Japan Should Join Intel Alliance to Create "Six Eyes": Ex-Envoy

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan should join the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance to create "Six Eyes" as part of efforts to boost its cooperation with Australia, former Japanese Ambassador to Australia Sumio Kusaka said.

"There is huge potential for cooperation between Japan and Australia," which regard each other as "special strategic partners," in order to deal with China, he said in an article contributed to The Australian newspaper's Friday edition.

As an example of cooperation, Kusaka cited the Five Eyes framework among the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"As Six Eyes, our nations could coordinate their policies much more effectively and with better results," Kusaka said.

The Five Eyes alliance is increasing its presence in dealing with global issues, including the novel coronavirus pandemic and security concerns related to Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]