Science Council to Be Target of Administrative Reform: Kono

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will carry out reform measures at the secretariat of the Science Council of Japan, administrative and regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said Friday.

The government is expected to review by year-end the size of budget funds allocated to the SCJ secretariat in the Cabinet Office and the number of its staff. But the government is unlikely to change the council's membership.

Kono said the government has received a request from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to check the SCJ to see whether administrative reform measures are necessary for it.

The government is slated to examine how many staff the secretariat needs for the SCJ's activities, Kono also said at a press conference.

"The review will target the secretariat staff, not the council's members," Kono said.

