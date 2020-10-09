Japan Mulling Online Marriage, Divorce Registrations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering the introduction of online procedures to register marriages and divorces, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday.

"We're considering scrapping (the requirement for) the use of seals to register marriages and divorces," Kamikawa told a press conference. "We're carrying out studies to make a variety of administrative procedures online."

In line with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's policy, government ministries and agencies have started reviewing their administrative procedures to promote digitalization and scrap the use of "hanko" personal seals in authorizing documents.

At present, hanko use is required for 44 types of administrative procedures under the Justice Ministry's jurisdiction, according to Kamikawa. Of them, the ministry is looking at abolishing hanko use for 35 types, including for registering marriages.

It is possible to digitalize procedures to register marriages and divorces under the current system, but, according to the ministry, no municipality has introduced online procedures for such registrations.

