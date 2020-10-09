Japan to Limit Coronavirus Hospitalizations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted on Friday a revised ordinance for limiting in principle novel coronavirus carriers who need to be hospitalized to those aged 65 or over or having underlying conditions.

The revised ordinance, endorsed at the day’s cabinet meeting, will come into force on Oct. 24. It is aimed at reducing the burdens of medical institutions and helping them concentrate on the treatment on severely ill patients.

In April, the health ministry announced its policy of getting people who are infected with the virus but show no or mild symptoms to be treated basically at hotels or other nonmedical facilities to prevent a shortage of hospital beds. But some municipalities hospitalized such patients as they are allowed to recommend that every infected person stays in a medical institution.

Infected people who refuse to follow steps to prevent the spread of the virus will also be subject to hospitalization under the revised government ordinance.

The revamped ordinance also stipulates that local authorities can flexibly decide the range of infected people subject to hospitalization to make sure that treatment according to the regions’ respective circumstances is given.

