Japan Pushes Back Casino Resort Application Period

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency released on Friday revised draft basic guidelines for the development of casino-featuring integrated resorts including criteria to select construction sites for up to three IRs in the country.

The modified draft guidelines call on local governments aiming to host IRs to submit their respective development plans during the period of Oct. 1, 2021 to April 28, 2022. In the initial draft, announced in September last year, they were asked to present the plans sometimes between Jan. 4 and July 30 next year.

The agency pushed back the submission period in view of tardy progress in local preparations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said.

The team of the Osaka prefectural and city governments has dropped its plan to open an IR before the 2025 World Expo to be held in Osaka. The Yokohama municipal government and the Wakayama and Nagasaki prefectural governments have not even been able to select facility operators with whom they will work out their IR development plans.

The agency, for its part, has yet to finalize the basic guidelines due to a delay in related work caused by the pandemic and an IR-linked corruption scandal with lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, who was state minister in charge of IR development, at the center, although it was supposed to do so by January this year. Akimoto has been indicted on charges of taking bribes and asking witnesses to commit perjury.

