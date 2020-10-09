Japan Sees 603 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan had 603 people newly found positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, while the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities in the country climbed to 1,638.

A total of six people in Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and the southern prefecture of Okinawa were reported on the day to have died after being infected with the virus, which is responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

In the Japanese capital, the metropolitan government reported 203 new infection cases. The daily total topped 200 for the second straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 60, followed by those in their 30s, at 43, and those in their 50s, at 28, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of seriously ill patients in Tokyo dropped by one from the previous day to 21.

