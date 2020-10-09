Tokyo Newly Confirms 203 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 203 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily total in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the second straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 60, followed by those in their 30s, at 43, and those in their 50s, at 28.

The number of seriously ill patients dropped by one from the previous day to 21.

