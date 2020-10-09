Japan Sees 1st N-Waste Survey Application in 13 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The issue of picking a site for the final disposal of high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants in Japan made a step forward on Friday, when a Hokkaido town became the first municipality in 13 years to apply for a first-stage survey in the selection process.

Haruo Kataoka, the mayor of Suttsu, a town in the northernmost Japan prefecture, submitted related documents to the Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, in Tokyo.

Suttsu is the second municipality that has applied ever for the so-called literature survey. The town of Toyo, Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, made such an application in 2007, but later canceled it under a new mayor rejecting the survey. The town was the first to apply for the survey since the Japanese government disclosed areas suitable for nuclear waste disposal in its Nationwide Map of Scientific Features for Geological Disposal in 2017.

Also on Friday, industry ministry officials dispatched to Kamoenai, also Hokkaido, made a proposal for the village to accept a literature survey.

Kamoenai is the first municipality to receive such a proposal since the government revised its basic policy on nuclear waste final disposal in 2015 so that it can ask a municipality to accept surveys to select the location of a nuclear waste final disposal facility.

