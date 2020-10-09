Japanese Fighter Scrambles Down to 371 in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighters scrambled 371 times to warn against airspace violations in the April-September first half of fiscal 2020, down 99 times from a year before, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

JASDF fighters were responding to Chinese airplanes in 234 of the 371 cases, down 98, and to Russian aircraft in 134 cases, down one, according to the ministry.

"The Chinese and Russian militaries remain active around our country's airspace," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told a press conference on the day, noting that the number of JASDF scrambles against Chinese jets was still high.

