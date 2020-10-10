BOJ Kuroda Briefs Emperor, Empress on Coronavirus Impacts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday briefed Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako about the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The briefing session was held for about an hour at the couple's residence in the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

Kuroda explained to the Imperial couple the current state of the Japanese economy and recent developments on international financial markets, according to the central bank chief.

Showing great interest in the virus impacts on small companies and regional economies, the Emperor and the Empress expressed hopes for the government, the BOJ and people of the country to work together to overcome the difficulties.

Empress Masako voiced concern over the effects on specific regions of a drop in the number of visitors from abroad, according to Kuroda.

