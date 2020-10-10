Japan Eases Entry Restrictions on Japanese Athletes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday eased entry restrictions on Japanese athletes traveling abroad for competitions and training in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in summer next year.

Athletes designated by the Japan Olympic Committee and the Japan Paralympic Committee as well as their coaches, trainers and caregivers are now exempt from two weeks of self-quarantine upon return home.

The decision to ease coronavirus-related restrictions on the movement of such athletes is designed to help them maintain their performance ahead of the Tokyo Games.

But such athletes are not allowed to use public transportation for 14 days after returning to Japan. They are permitted only to move between accommodation and training sites during the period.

Sports governing bodies are required to submit each athlete’s activity plan to the Japan Sports Agency before departure.

