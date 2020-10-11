Japanese Group Asking for Help to Keep Sugihara Museum Afloat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese tour conductors has been asking for help to keep afloat a museum in Lithuania dedicated to Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat who helped thousands of Jews flee the Nazis during World War II.

The museum relies on admission fees and donations to keep going, but admission fee revenue has dropped as the coronavirus pandemic reduced the number of visitors considerably.

The tour conductors' group and the museum's operator jointly launched a crowdfunding campaign, which raised some 5.4 million yen as of Friday against its goal of 8 million yen.

"We want young generations to know more about who Sugihara was," said Kaya Nishiyama, a 25-year-old member of the group.

During his time at the Japanese Consulate in Kaunas in 1940, Sugihara issued transit visas to thousands of Jewish refugees to help them escape from Nazi persecution.

