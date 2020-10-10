Japan Govt, Okinawa Remain Apart over U.S. Military Base

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and Okinawa Prefecture failed to narrow gaps Saturday over the planned relocation of a U.S. military base within the southern prefecture.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki reiterated his opposition to the central government's relocation plan during his first meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato in Naha, the capital of the prefecture.

Kato doubles as minister in charge of mitigating the impact of U.S. forces in Okinawa in the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office last month.

At the beginning of the meeting, Tamaki presented a written request for the central government to scrap its plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station from a densely populated area in Ginowan to the Henoko coastal district in Nago.

In response, Kato said that the only solution to maintain the deterrence of the Japan-U.S. alliance and remove the danger of the Futenma base is to relocate it to Henoko.

