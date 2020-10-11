Tohoku Interpreters Trained to Tell Disaster Stories

Newsfrom Japan

Minamisanriku, Miyagi Pref., Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Interpreters joined a training program earlier this month to accompany guided tours to explain the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that ravaged the Tohoku northeastern Japan region.

The program was part of efforts to make such tours available in multiple languages for foreign tourists who are highly interested in disaster management once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

On Oct. 3-4, 11 Tohoku residents joined the program in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, one of the areas hit hardest by the tsunami, to interpret stories told by "kataribe" storytellers about the disaster.

The program, part of the Reconstruction Agency's efforts to promote exchanges in Tohoku, was organized by groups including a Sendai, Miyagi-based nonprofit that helps people pass on the experiences of the disaster to others.

The participants visited a shelter and a place for memorial services on a hill as well as the remains of buildings devastated by the disaster and interpreted kataribe's stories into English.

