Japan Confirms 681 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 681 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 249 in Tokyo and a record 100 in neighboring Saitama Prefecture.

Three new coronavirus deaths were reported in the country. Two of them were in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and the remainder was in the central prefecture of Aichi.

Tokyo's daily count of new coronavirus cases exceeded 200 for the third straight day. People in their 20s to 40s made up a majority of Saturday's cases. The number of seriously ill patients rose by three from Friday to 24.

Saitama' cases included 14 people linked to a theater company in the city of Saitama where the number of infections grew to 62.

The number of cases linked to a bar in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, rose by seven to 45.

