Tokyo Reports 249 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 249 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the third consecutive day.

Of Saturday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 64, followed by those in their 30s, at 42, and those in their 40s, at 32.

The number of seriously ill patients grew by three from the previous day to 24.

