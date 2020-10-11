Special Heavy Rain Warnings Issued for 2 Tokyo Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency briefly issued special heavy rain warnings for two Tokyo remote islands due to the approach of Typhoon Chan-hom on Saturday.

The agency issued the warnings for Miyakejima and Mikurajima, part of the Pacific island chain of Izu, at 5 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT), urging residents to secure their safety immediately.

A disaster is highly likely to have already occurred there, Yoshihisa Nakamoto, director of the agency’s Forecast Division, told a news conference.

The agency downgraded the special warnings to heavy rain warnings at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Due to the 14th typhoon of this year and a rain front, rainfall reached 86.0 millimeters on Miyakejima for an hour to around 5 p.m. Saturday and 584.5 millimeters for 72 hours to 11 p.m.

