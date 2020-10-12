Ex-Advisers of Chinese Firm Convicted of IR-Related Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Two former advisers of a Chinese firm were convicted on Monday in an integrated resort-related bribery case involving Japanese House of Representatives lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto.

Tokyo District Court sentenced Masahiko Konno, 49, and Katsunori Nakazato, 48, to jail terms of two years and one year and 10 months, respectively, both suspended for three years, for bribe-giving.

The jail terms came in line with public prosecutors’ requests.

Presiding judge Toshihiko Niwa said the former advisers of 500.com Ltd. tried to gain support from Akimoto, 48, for the firm’s possible participation in a project to operate a casino featuring integrated resort, or IR, in Japan by entertaining the then ruling party lawmaker in a blatant and extremely luxurious manner during an overseas visit and also giving him special treatment during a domestic trip.

Meanwhile, the judge said the court decided to suspend the sentences for the two because they admitted to the charges against them and rejected alleged perjury requests from the Akimoto side.

