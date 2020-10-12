Victims Mourned in Japan 1 Year after Typhoon Hagibis

Newsfrom Japan

Marumori/Iwaki, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Prayers were offered on Monday for victims of powerful Typhoon Hagibis, which caused record-breaking downpours in northeastern Japan a year ago.

A memorial service took place in the town of Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, where 11 people were killed in the disaster, including one who died for an indirect reason related to the disaster.

Eighty-three people including bereaved families joined the ceremony, offering silent prayers to mourn the victims.

"We, who were left alive, bear responsibility for remembering the disaster, passing on the lessons to the future and looking forward," Keita Otsuki, 37, said in a speech on behalf of the bereaved families.

Otsuki's 70-year-old mother, Toshiko, and two other family members were killed in a typhoon-caused landslide in the town. His aunt is still missing after being hit by the landslide with the three.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]