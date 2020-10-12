PM Suga Knew about Full List of SCJ Nominees: Kato

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Monday that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga knew about the full list of 105 nominees as Science Council of Japan members, which the prime minister said he did not see.

Kato told a press conference that the full list was attached as a reference to a document based on which Suga approved the appointments of 99 SCJ nominees, instead of the 105 nominees as recommended by the council, a government-linked institution.

Suga has been under fire for rejecting six nominees and failing to specify reasons for the disapproval. He said in an interview with media organizations last week that the list he saw had only the names of the 99 nominees he later appointed and that he did not see the list of the 105 nominees.

On this, Kato said he believes that Suga intended to say he did not take a detailed look at the full list by saying he did not see it.

Kato also said that the prime minister was given an explanation about the government's stance on the latest SCJ member appointments before he gave his go-ahead.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]