Japan Newly Confirms 284 Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 284 new coronavirus cases Monday, including 78 in Tokyo.

The country's coronavirus-linked death toll rose by four to 1,647.

The daily count in Tokyo stood below 100 for the first time in seven days.

Monday's total in the Japanese capital included 20 cases each in the 20s and 40s age groups, 18 in their 30s, nine in their 50s and three aged 65 or over, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of seriously ill patients rose by one from the previous day to 25.

