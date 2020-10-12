Tokyo Newly Confirms 78 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 100 for the first time in seven days.

Monday's total included 20 people each in their 20s and 40s, 18 in their 30s, nine in their 50s and three aged 65 or over, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of seriously ill patients rose by one from the previous day to 25.

