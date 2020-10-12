Suicides in Japan Up 8.6 Pct in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who committed suicide in Japan in September totaled 1,805, up by 143, or 8.6 pct, from a year before, preliminary data showed Monday.

The total number of suicides in the country in January-September came to 14,974, down by 546, according to the data compiled by the welfare ministry and the National Police Agency.

Still, the number grew for three months in a row from July after continuing to decrease between January, when Japan's first case of the novel coronavirus as confirmed, and June. The ministry will analyze a possible link between the virus crisis and the recent uptrend in suicides.

The number of suicides came to 1,818 in July, up by 25, and 1,854 in August, up by 251. In September, 1,166 men and 639 women killed themselves, up by five and 138, respectively.

By prefecture, the number of suicides in September was highest in Tokyo, at 194, down by 13 year on year, followed by Saitama, north of Tokyo, at 110, up by 23, Aichi, central Japan, at 109, up by 36, and Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 95, up by 12.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]