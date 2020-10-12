Japanese Composer Kyohei Tsutsumi Dies at 80

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Kyohei Tsutsumi, a Japanese composer who created a number of hit songs of the Showa era (1926-1989), died from aspiration pneumonia Wednesday, it was learned Monday. He was 80.

Tsutsumi, whose real name was Eikichi Watanabe, is the composer of hit songs such as "Mata Au Hi Made" performed by Kiyohiko Ozaki and "Miserarete" by Judy Ongg.

Tsutsumi, a Tokyo native, started playing the piano in his early childhood and studied at Aoyama Gakuin University.

He began his career as a composer after working at a record company.

"Blue Light Yokohama," a song he created for Ayumi Ishida, became a hit in 1969. Among his other famous songs are "Tonde Istanbul," "Tokyo Lullaby" and "Sneaker Blues."

