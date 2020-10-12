China’s Foreign Chief Unlikely to Visit Japan This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is now unlikely to visit Japan this month, it was learned Monday.

Wang was initially expected to visit Japan for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, early this month at the earliest after a meeting last Tuesday in Tokyo of the Japanese, U.S., Australian and Indian foreign ministers.

The Chinese side proposed Wang’s Japan visit, and the Japanese side indicated that it would positively consider the matter.

More recently, however, there has emerged a plan for Suga to visit Vietnam and Indonesia in mid-October, while China has announced that Wang would visit four Southeast Asian countries for five days through Thursday.

With a key Communist Party of China event set for late this month, Wang “won’t come (to Japan) in October,” a Japanese government source said.

