Japan, Australia Affirm Importance of Maritime Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Australian counterpart, Linda Reynolds, have agreed that a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law is important.

The two affirmed the position when they exchanged opinions on the recent regional situation during their first phone talks on Monday.

They also strongly opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion and any activities that escalate tension in the region, apparently referring to China’s increasing assertiveness in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

Kishi and Reynolds agreed to send clear messages on these policy stances of the two countries.

Also in the phone talks, which were held at the request of the Australian side, the two ministers affirmed a plan to make necessary adjustments to realize Reynolds’ visit to Japan at an early date.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]