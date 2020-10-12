PM Suga Knew 6 Names Excluded from SCJ Candidates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga knew the names of six nominees before they were excluded from candidates for Science Council of Japan members, informed sources said Monday.

The sources also said that Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita was involved in the decision to exclude the six nominees in question.

In an interview Friday, Suga said he did not see the full list of the 105 nominees recommended by the SCJ as its members this time, suggesting that he was not involved in the decision to exclude the six nominees.

On Sept. 28, Suga approved the appointments of the 99 nominees as members of the SCJ, the representative body for the country's academic community.

Before Suga's approval, Sugita picked the six nominees who would be excluded from the original recommendation list presented by the SCJ, and the prime minister confirmed the names of the six, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]