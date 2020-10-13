Victims of Typhoon-Caused River Flooding Mourned 1 Year On

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Residents of the central Japan city of Nagano held a memorial service Tuesday for the victims of the extensive flooding triggered by a typhoon-caused breach of a levee of the Chikuma River a year ago.

About 90 people, including those who survived the disaster, observed a minute of silence at the ceremony, organized by an association of residents in the city's Toyono district and others.

On Oct. 13 last year, heavy rain from powerful Typhoon Hagibis led a levee of the river to break, and the floodwater inundated about 4,100 houses in the city. The death toll in the city totaled 10, including eight who died from indirect causes related to the disaster. More than 1,400 people in the city are still living in temporary housing.

"It must've been a tough year for people affected by the disaster, and I want them to get on with life from this day," Minoru Hotta, the 70-year-old leader of the Toyono district association, said in a speech at the ceremony.

Nagano Mayor Hisao Kato pledged to "make all-out efforts" to support afflicted locals while saying, "We must never forget the disaster."

