4 Drug Wholesalers in Japan Raided over Alleged Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese authorities on Tuesday raided four major drug wholesalers for allegedly rigging bids for contracts to supply ethical drugs ordered by a government-linked body.

The Fair Trade Commission and the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad conducted searches on Tokyo-based wholesalers Alfresa Corp., Mediceo Corp. and Toho Pharmaceutical Co., as well as Suzuken Co. <9987> based in the central Japan city of Nagoya.

The four companies are suspected of prearranging with each other in June 2018 to fix winners of contracts to supply for two years drugs ordered by the Japan Community Health Care Organization for use at 57 hospitals it operates nationwide, in violation of the antimonopoly law, informed sources said.

The organization placed orders for some 7,900 products of 147 drug categories which the four companies received for a total of some 73.9 billion yen.

The contract value stood roughly at 23.4 billion yen for Toho Pharmaceutical, 19 billion yen for Suzuken, 15.9 billion yen for Alfresa and 15.6 billion yen for Mediceo.

