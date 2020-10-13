Top Court Grants No Bonus, Retirement Pay for Nonregular Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Tuesday decided not to order the payment of a bonus or retirement allowance to nonregular workers, making changes to lower court rulings.

This marked the top court's first rulings on the gap in between regular and nonregular employees since work style reform legislation stipulating "equal work, equal pay" rules was partially enforced in April.

In its rulings on two cases filed by former nonregular workers, the court's Third Petty Bench concluded that it is not unreasonable to refuse to pay a bonus or retirement allowance to nonregular employees in the cases.

Meanwhile, the petty bench also stressed that the court may hand down different rulings on other occasions, saying that there are cases in which such refusal would be ruled unreasonable.

In one of the two cases, a woman who had worked full time in a nonregular post at Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University for two years demanded bonuses, claiming that the absence of such special pay to nonregular workers is an unreasonable gap banned under the labor contracts law's Article 20.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]