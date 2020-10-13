501 Coronavirus Cases Newly Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 501 novel coronavirus infection cases Tuesday, including 166 in Tokyo.

Tokyo's daily count rose back above 100 after falling below the threshold the previous day.

On Tuesday, people in their 20s made up the largest group of newly confirmed cases in the Japanese capital, at 37, followed by those in their 30s, at 33, those in their 40s, at 28, and those in their 50s, at 24. People aged 65 or over accounted for 22.

The number of seriously ill patients in Tokyo rose by two from the previous day to 27.

The western prefecture of Osaka confirmed 69 new cases. The daily count there topped 60 for the first time since Oct. 1, when it stood at 76.

