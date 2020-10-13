Tokyo Newly Confirms 166 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 166 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, with the daily count in the Japanese capital rising back above 100 after a fall blow the threshold the previous day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of newly confirmed cases, at 37, followed by those in their 30s, at 33, those in their 40s, at 28, and those in their 50s, at 24, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. People aged 65 or over accounted for 22.

The number of seriously ill patients rose by two from Monday to 27.

