136,000 Signatures Collected for Resignation of LDP's Sugita

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--A citizens group has collected about 136,000 signatures in support of its petition for the resignation of Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Mio Sugita over her recent remark on sexual violence.

Members of the group, called Flower Demo, visited the headquarters of the Japanese ruling party in Tokyo on Tuesday to submit the signatures. But the LDP refused to accept them, saying that the members had no appointment.

Following the rejection, the Flower Demo members handed to an official in charge of managing the building a letter addressed to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, also LDP president, and LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, which urged the party to take action harsher than a verbal warning against Sugita.

The group demands that Sugita apologize for saying at an LDP meeting late last month that women can "lie their heads off" about sexual violence, withdraw the remark and resign as a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Nikai said that in light of such a large number of signatures, the party will prod Sugita to be careful about her speech.

