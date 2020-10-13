Only 1 in 70 to Get Japan Govt Jobs for "Ice Age" People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Applicants for Japanese central government job positions for the so-called employment ice age generation have numbered 10,943, nearly 70 times the 157 vacancies, the National Personnel Authority said Tuesday.

In the fiscal 2020 midcareer recruiting for the generation, clerical positions in the Kanto-Koshinetsu region, including jobs at the Cabinet Office, the internal affairs ministry and other organizations in Tokyo, were especially popular.

Over half of all applicants, or 5,693 people, applied for the positions. Only one in about 90 of them will get the jobs.

A total of 371 people applied for technical positions, including engineering jobs, across the country.

The government will conduct a first-stage examination in nine cities Nov. 29, and those who pass will go on to interviews. The final results will be announced Feb. 25 next year.

