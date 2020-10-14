INTERVIEW: Minister Vows to Lead Efforts for World Expo in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Shinji Inoue, Japanese minister for the 2025 World Expo, has pledged to take the leadership in boosting the momentum for the event, set to take place in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

In a recent interview, Inoue said that he visited Osaka, part of the Kansai region, three times after assuming the ministerial post about a month ago and that a lot of people there are pinning high hopes on the event.

"We need cooperation from other prefectures in Kansai as well," he said, adding, "The entire nation needs to work for the success of the expo, and I'll work at the forefront."

The World Expo, to be held on the manmade island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay, will be "a precious opportunity to let the world know about Japan's attractions," Inoue said. "We should try to do many things by utilizing digital technologies, such as the internet of things, or IoT, and artificial intelligence," through the event, the minister said. Inoue also promised to make the 2025 event something that will be remembered for decades.

He said that setting up satellite venues outside Osaka for the expo will be "one option" to boost the momentum in the entire country. "We'll study the option while hearing opinions from other prefectures in Kansai," Inoue said.

