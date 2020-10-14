Ex-Sekisui Chemical Worker Allegedly Leaks Data to China Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police sent papers on a former Sekisui Chemical Co. <4204> employee to public prosecutors on Tuesday for allegedly leaking technological secrets of the firm to a Chinese company.

The police department of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, charged the former male employee, 45, with violating the law for preventing unfair competition. He was dismissed from the major chemical maker based in the city of Osaka, the capital of the prefecture, after the incident came to light.

The Chinese firm, ChaoZhou Three-circle Group Co., a maker of components for telecommunications equipment, contacted the man via a social media for business people to obtain the business secrets, investigative sources said.

The man is suspected of sending the information via email to an employee of ChaoZhou Three-circle Group, based in Guangdong Province, between August 2018 and January 2019, when he was working for the technological development division of Sekisui Chemical, according to the sources.

The leaked information was on the manufacturing process for conductive particles used for smartphone touch panels.

