LDP Team to Draw Up Proposals on Science Council by Year-End

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's project team to discuss the roles of the Science Council of Japan held its first meeting Wednesday, aiming to draw up proposals by year-end for submission to the government.

"We'd like to develop the SCJ into an organization that works in tandem with policies and contributes to the development of Japan and the rest of the world," Ryu Shionoya, head of the team and former minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, said at the start of the meeting.

Shionoya said that the team's discussions will be held separately from the issue of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's recent rejection of the appointments of six nominees recommended by the SCJ as part of its members.

Saying that the SCJ's activities, such as making policy proposals, have been insufficient until now, LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Hakubun Shimomura stressed that it is important to discuss how the council should be from the viewpoint of taxpayers.

Following the revelation of Suga's rejection of the six SCJ nominees, administrative and regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said that the council will be covered by the government's work on administrative reforms.

