Used CD Store in Tokyo Ends 26-Yr History amid Pandemic

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--A used CD store in Tokyo's busy Shibuya district has drawn the curtain on its business, operated since 1994, as visitors from abroad disappeared amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Masaru Ono, the 50-year-old manager of the RECOfan Shibuya BEAM store, attributed the store closure mainly to the epidemic, rather than the rise of music streaming services.

According to Ono, sales to foreign customers accounted for 20-30 pct of the total sales at the store in Shibuya, a popular spot among young people.

Keisuke Kuwata, lead vocalist of the popular Japanese rock band Southern All Stars, used to visit the store, Ono recalled.

"I appreciate him for referring to (the store closure) in a radio program," Ono said. "I've worked for 25 years, and I want to take this opportunity to leave the company and have a rest for about a year."

