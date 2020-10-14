Comfort Women Statue in Berlin Not to Be Removed for Time Being

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The central Berlin district of Mitte said Tuesday a statue symbolizing so-called wartime comfort women built there recently will not be removed for the time being.

The announcement came after a pro-South Korea civic group in Germany which erected the statue requested a local administrative court to issue a temporary injunction against an order by the district to remove the monument.

The Mitte government had ordered the statue be removed by Wednesday.

Comfort women, mostly Koreans, were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

In a statement, Stephan von Dassel, head of the district, said that the district will wait for the court's ruling and that he hopes the civic group and the Japanese government will reach a compromise deal beneficial to both sides.

