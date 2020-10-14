Japan Newly Confirms 552 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 552 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, with the nationwide death toll rising by nine to 1,660.

Tokyo recorded 177 infection cases, including 47 in their 20s, 27 in their 40s and 23 in their 30s. Seriously ill patients decreased by two to 25.

Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan recognized an infection cluster at Miyagi Rifu Ekisaikai Hospital in the town of Rifu.

The hospital confirmed five new cases, including a patient, on Wednesday, boosting the total infection cases linked to it to 10.

The eastern prefecture of Tochigi reported eight cases, including six at a wholesale business in the town of Mibu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]